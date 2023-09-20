NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven will use $15 million from its $22.3 million budget surplus to pay the settlement in the Richard “Randy” Cox officer misconduct case, according to city officials.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced on Tuesday that $15 million from the budget surplus will go toward the Richard Cox vs. the City of New Haven settlement.

In June, the city of New Haven and the Cox family agreed to a $45 million joint settlement.

$45M joint settlement reached in Randy Cox V New Haven case

Elicker said that insurance covered $30 million in the settlement and the city will pay the remaining $15 with money from the budget surplus.

Randy Cox became paralyzed after he was injured in the back of New Haven police transport van that did not have seat belts in June of 2022. Cox then hit his head when Officer Oscar Diaz stopped the van abruptly.

Five New Haven police officers were later charged for failing to intervene when it became apparent Cox was injured.

New Haven police internal affairs report says 5 officers failed to intervene after crash that paralyzed Randy Cox

The New Haven Police Commission terminated Officer Luis Rivera and Officer Jocelyn Lavanider on June 7.

On June 28, the New Haven Police Commission terminated Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officer Diaz. A fifth officer, Ronald Pressley was not subject to punishment by the board as he retired in January.

The five officers pleaded not guilty to cruelty to person(s) and misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment.