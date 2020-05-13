1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Elicker, New Haven officials give update on the city’s Coronavirus response Governor Lamont, state officials update CT’s coronavirus response

New Haven to start testing asymptomatic residents ahead of state reopening May 20

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A health worker administers a coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site organized by actor Sean Penn’s nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Malibu City Hall in Malibu, California. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker announced Wednesday the city will begin offering COVID-19 testing to those who are asymptomatic ahead of the state reopening May 20.

The mayor said in a presser Wednesday, “As our testing capacity increases, we want to start testing people who don’t have symptoms.”

RELATED: Connecticut to ramp up testing as state nears May 20 reopen date

The Chapel Street and Day Street testing sites will be offering testing for asymptomatic residents. The mayor says the sites have the capacity to test about 100 people a day.

The mayor says the priority will be those who will be going back to work May 20 and will have close contact with their customers (i.e. hairdressers, barbers, nail technicians, restaurant workers, dentists/techs, ect…).

Mayor Elicker said he’ll be sending a robocall out to businesses in New Haven to encourage employees to get tested ahead of heading back to work. He emphasized testing is not required before heading back to work, but highly recommended by the State.

You must make an appointment ahead of your testing. That can be done at https://coronatestct.com/ or through the state Department of Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Food drive held at Hamden Middle School as town sees increase in demand for donations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Food drive held at Hamden Middle School as town sees increase in demand for donations"

New Haven Board of Ed approves ‘no fail’ grading system for students while distance-learning is required

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Board of Ed approves ‘no fail’ grading system for students while distance-learning is required"

New Haven Board of Ed approves ‘no fail’ grading system for students while distance-learning is required

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Board of Ed approves ‘no fail’ grading system for students while distance-learning is required"

Hamden dentist explains how he's made his office safer for patients, staff

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden dentist explains how he's made his office safer for patients, staff"

ROLLING RALLY: Tour bus companies feel left out of fed stimulus package, hold rally to D.C. to demand help

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "ROLLING RALLY: Tour bus companies feel left out of fed stimulus package, hold rally to D.C. to demand help"

Will CT amusement parks be re-opening this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Will CT amusement parks be re-opening this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic?"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss