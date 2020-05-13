New Haven to start testing asymptomatic residents ahead of state reopening May 20

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker announced Wednesday the city will begin offering COVID-19 testing to those who are asymptomatic ahead of the state reopening May 20.

The mayor said in a presser Wednesday, “As our testing capacity increases, we want to start testing people who don’t have symptoms.”

The Chapel Street and Day Street testing sites will be offering testing for asymptomatic residents. The mayor says the sites have the capacity to test about 100 people a day.

The mayor says the priority will be those who will be going back to work May 20 and will have close contact with their customers (i.e. hairdressers, barbers, nail technicians, restaurant workers, dentists/techs, ect…).

Mayor Elicker said he’ll be sending a robocall out to businesses in New Haven to encourage employees to get tested ahead of heading back to work. He emphasized testing is not required before heading back to work, but highly recommended by the State.

You must make an appointment ahead of your testing. That can be done at https://coronatestct.com/ or through the state Department of Health website.