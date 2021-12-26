New Haven to suspend in-person services starting Monday to prevent spread of COVID

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker announced new initiatives to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Elm City.

The announcement comes as cases surge to a nine percent daily positivity rate.

On Monday, the city will suspend all in-person services at New Haven senior centers, non-school-based in-person youth programming, and will stop scheduling new, in-person events through the public library.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports the omicron variant is responsible for 73 percent of all new infections last week.

