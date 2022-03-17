NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven will suspend its weekly testing requirement for all unvaccinated employees per the most recent CDC recommendations, city officials announced Thursday.

Employees who have not received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines and recommended boosters will no longer be required to submit a weekly COVID test starting March 21.

Stephen Librandi, Manager of Human Resources and Benefits at New Haven’s Chief Administration Office, noted that the mandatory COVID vaccine and testing policy remains in place for all provisions that govern the requirements for new employees, and only the weekly testing requirement has been suspended.

The Elm City’s decision to suspend weekly testing follows the high percentage of vaccinated employees in the New Haven, adding an extra layer of protection for themselves and others in the workforce, Librandi said.



Currently, out of the 1,436 active employees in the city, aside from the Department of Education, 82% of the workforce is vaccinated, with 48% boosted.

While the city is hoping to lower levels of COVID in the area, Librandi noted it “does not justify the inconvenience and expense of mandatory weekly testing at this time.”

The weekly testing requirement is suspended, though not eliminated. Officials urge employees to keep their vaccine and testing portal up-to-date, indicating their vaccine status in the event that circumstances change. Employees looking to update their documents or registration can find details on the city’s Human Resources page.

Masks will still be required in city buildings.