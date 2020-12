NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven is forming a climate emergency mobilization task force.

The task force is part of a resolution unanimously approved by the New Haven Board of Alders in Sept. of 2019. The group will be aimed at tackling climate change in the city, including an aim to end community-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

It will also initiate an effort to safely draw down carbon from the atmosphere.