NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven’s first-ever Latina school superintendent has already hit the ground running in her new job, and she is going to be hitting classrooms and getting students fired up on this first day of school.

Dr. Madeleine Negron got a boost Monday with an exciting district convocation and a visit from the U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona.

Her own story is inspiring, as well. She moved to Connecticut from Puerto Rico at 10 years old and did not speak a word of English. Neither of her parents even went to high school, but she pursued her dream of being a teacher.

Now, she is in charge of all the teachers, and more than 19,000 New Haven students, as well.

“I know the weight that is on my shoulders – but again this is where I’ve wanted to be. This is what I’ve been preparing myself for,” Dr. Negron said.

She spent almost two decades in New Haven schools before going to Hartford for the last five years. She was the unanimous choice for the job by the school board, and she is the first-ever Latina to lead the Elm City district.

However, she does face some serious challenges, of course. Big cities are still recovering from the chronic absenteeism that peaked during the remote learning days of the pandemic. Since the pandemic, teachers have been hard to find and retain.

She plans to visit each of New Haven’s 41 schools over the next two months, starting with Edgewood School today.