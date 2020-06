NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Towers Assisted and Independent Living Community in New Haven is set to begin facility-wide testing for COVID-19.

Officials say every resident, staff member, and caregiver will be tested for the coronavirus. It’s part of a coordinated effort with the New Haven Health Department. The costs will be covered by each individual’s health insurance with no out-of-pocket costs.

For those without insurance, the tests will be free.