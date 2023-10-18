NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven leaders are ready to expand the city’s new tutoring program after seeing promising results, officials said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced on Wednesday that the city is planning to double the number of students and partnerships that the program has.

This initiative first kicked off over the summer with about 400 students. The goal of the program was to improve literacy and math scores.

“It is not all about the scores,” New Haven Counts Executive Director Ron Coleman said. “But if we continue to make rapid growth in math fluency development, rapid growth in vocabulary attainment, we’re going to see those numbers change.”

Now, officials said that the results are in and they show that the program is working.

For more information on how to get your kids involved or how to volunteer, visit their website here.