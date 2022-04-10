NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven community will be gathering for a charity event on Sunday to support refugees from Ukraine.

The event, dubbed “Help Ukraine,” is slated to be held on April 10 from 12 to 5 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church at 569 George St.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the Ukrainian military and civilians affected by Russian aggression.

Attendees will have the chance to buy Ukrainian jewelry, souvenirs, baskets, candles, handmade clothes, pastries, and homemade food.