NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The man charged with shooting a train passenger at Union Station last month is due in court Wednesday.

Police said 19-year-old Dayron Sanchez shot another man multiple times on a train platform.

Sanchez is facing serious felony charges, including first-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from the shooting on July 5. Police said Sanchez was one of two young men who got into an altercation with another man on a train. The fight spilled out on the platform.

Police said Sanchez fired multiple shots. The victim told News 8 he had never seen the two men before. He was shot in the chest, abdomen, forearm and elbow and had to have his spleen, one kidney, and part of his pancreas removed.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspects, and it was Sanchez’s own mother who called police and turned him in.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the other young man involved in that fight. If you recognize that man, please call New Haven or MTA police.

Sanchez is currently being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court.