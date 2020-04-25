New Haven Update: Road closures in East Rock Park, city budget shortfall expected

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Saturday the city plans to close two roads in East Rock Park so people have more places to walk and still maintain social distancing.

The Mayor also plans to close Farnham Drive and English Drive as soon as Sunday or Monday.

Also, the Elm City is expected to have a $15 million budget shortfall for the 2019-2020 fiscal year due to the coronavirus crisis. Much of that is from lost revenues from tax collections, fewer building permits, parking, and traffic enforcement.

