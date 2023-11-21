NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is getting a $2.1 million federal grant to fight the drug overdose crisis.

Tuesday, community leaders, lawmakers and health directors announced that the grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hope to strengthen drug overdose prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.

The newly awarded Overdose Data to Action: Limiting Overdose through Collaborative Actions in Localities (OD2A: LOCAL) grant is expected to provide $2 million per year, for five years, totaling $10 million.

The grant will be used to build a robust regional overdose prevention program to help save lives.

“This is a crisis and it’s something that we need to have all hands on deck, use creative problem solving and solutions that are based in science and research,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said at a news conference.

In 2022, 490 people died in New Haven County from overdoses. Of those, 128 died in New Haven. In total, 1,400 people in Connecticut died last year from overdoses, with the most common substance being fentanyl.

“This is a public health epidemic, and so for us, we applied for this grant, which is very competitive,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven’s health director. “People are being impacted across our county and we want to make sure that we work collaboratively.”

The CDC grant will allow New Haven health officials to collect data to track overdoses, provide targeted resources and hire an epidemiologist to analyze the information. The city will also hire 10 outreach specialists, known as “navigators,” and deploy them in communities that need them the most.

“This grant allows us to create a seamless set of data that can be shared between public health authorities to make sure that we are resources where they are needed,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.

Officials said the goal is to engage in a more coordinated response to support at-risk individuals.

The grant will also enable the New Haven Health Department to partner with other local health departments including those in Waterbury, Naugatuck and Milford.