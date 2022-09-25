NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater New Haven Walk to End Alzheimer’s brought the community together Sunday to help support the 80,000 people in Connecticut living with the condition.

“We know that Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t discriminate and is in every community, and every city and town in Connecticut,” said Kristen Welton with the Alzheimer’s Association.

It’s estimated that there are at least 160,000 people in the state caring for someone with the disease.

The walk started at Lighthouse Point Park. Funds went to provide critical care and support services for patients and families.

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was there to emcee the event.

“We honor all of you, as we do every single year,” he said. “We appreciate the time that you invest, the time that you give.”