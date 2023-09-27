NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven held ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of two new businesses.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Strength Haven Athletics, a new gym and fitness center located on Winchester Avenue.

An additional ceremony was held at Ay Arepa New Haven, a minority-owned Food Kiosk which is located on Broadway Island.

“Your support means the world as we embark on this journey on Broadway Street. We look forward to sharing our passion for food and hospitality at this new location,” said Ernesto García, founder of Ay Arepa New Haven.



“I just wanna say how excited I am for what’s to come, as someone who’s been a part of this fitness community for 10 years, it’s just meant so much to me and had an impact on me personally,” said Mike Haggerty, co-owner of Strength Haven Athletics.



The new businesses are helping to bring jobs to New Haven.