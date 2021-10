NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City welcomed a new business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony was held at Evvo, a coffee, smoothie, and juice bar on Orange Street.

Mayor Justin Elicker said at the event, “So grateful that you’re a part of our community here, that you’re willing to take a risk on New Haven, and to really help support our city and our growth.”

The mayor says more businesses have opened in New Haven than closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.