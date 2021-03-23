New Haven woman killed in domestic shooting remembered by loved ones as devoted mother, friend

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A devoted mother-of-two with the biggest heart. That’s how Alessia Mesquita is being remembered by her loved ones.

The 28-year-old was shot and killed Monday. Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Rashod Akeem Newton, is now charged with murder.

Tuesday, we spoke with Mesquita’s mother, Sandy, at her home in the Elm City. Sandy shared with us how her daughter will always be remembered.

She says Alessia was a devoted mother who loved her children with all her heart. She was beautiful inside and out and was truly a friend to all. Sandy says many would turn to her daughter for advice and guidance and she’d give you the shirt off her back.

“My heart has been shattered…and I don’t think I’m ever going to be able to be right again,” Sandy told us. She said there are no words to describe the pain she and her family are feeling. They are heartbroken and seeking justice.

New Haven Police believe Alessia’s boyfriend shot her to death in the area of Clinton and Lenox streets Monday with their one-year-old child nearby.

Newton is facing several charges including murder, child endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Tearfully, Sandy explained, “Rashod Newton didn’t just kill my daughter, he killed us all. Maybe not in life, but in spirit…I’m going to make sure you never forget Alessia Maria Mesquita as long as I live.”

Sandy says they’re hoping to plan a vigil sometime this week. As for Newtown, he’s expected to appear in court Wednesday.

New Haven woman killed in domestic shooting remembered by loved ones as devoted mother, friend

