NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday marks a big celebration for a non-profit that’s helped thousands of people get jobs over the years.

“New Haven Works” is marking its 10th anniversary Thursday. In that time, it’s helped almost 2,000 people find jobs.

Executive Director Ingrid Derrick-Lewis said community partners, like the state of Connecticut and the city of New Haven, have been critical to making it all happen.

“Actually, we place people with the right employers so we work with employers, we match people’s skills with what employers need and stuff like that,” Derrick-Lewis said.



About half of the people New Haven Works has placed in jobs over the years live in low-income neighborhoods, and 80% are people of color.