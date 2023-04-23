NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Yom Hashoa commemoration ceremony Sunday in New Haven honored the 6 million Jews and others who were killed in World War II.

“It’s important that we remember and we do that in two days — we remember in order to ensure that it never happens again, and also it’s important to remember because it’s part of the work of telling stories,” said Congregation Beth El-Keser Israel Rabbi Eric Woodward.

Attendees also participated in a special candle lighting ceremony to honor survivors and their families.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Gov. Ned Lamont were also in attendance for the commemoration.