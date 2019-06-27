New Haven Youth Services Director put on administrative leave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–News 8 has confirmed New Haven Youth Services Director Jason Bartlett has been put on paid administrative leave.

It comes amid a newly revealed FBI corruption probe of City Hall and one day after Bartlett stepped down as Mayor Toni Harp’s reelection campaign manager.

The Mayor’s officer released a statement saying, “Given the city’s respect for a presumption of confidentiality in personnel matters there will be no further comment.”

News 8 is working to reach Bartlett for comment.