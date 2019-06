HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–First responders are reporting to a possible drowning in a Hamden home on Shepard Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials were called around 4:15 p.m.

Police, fire officials, and an ambulance are on scene. Officials pulled a person out of a swimming pool and they were brought to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Their condition is not known.

