NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven has launched a 10-year plan called Vision 2034.

New Haven leaders said the plan already working as intended as dozens of residents have given feedback during its public engagement period.



“I think that the plan to make a 10-year plan is off to a good start so I’m going to be participating I hope and coming to the next few meetings to make sure my voice is heard,” New Haven Resident Dolores Colon said.

Thursday night city officials said the comprehensive plan will serve as a blueprint of the city’s vision for the future and policy guide for achieving those goals. The decision-making guide will cover topics like transportation, sustainability, economic and neighborhood development, land use and housing.

“We are an engaged community, people want to participate in the planning process and we saw a lot of excitement tonight,” New Haven Planning Department Executive Director Laura Brown said.

Dolores Colon has lived in New Haven for 35 years and hopes this plan will allow her and other residents to stay in the Elm City as she is hopeful the city will build more afforable housing.

“More affordable housing. We have a lot of developers that want to come in here but they all want to charge market rent but that means unattainable prices for the average person that holds an average job, not in the six figures, to pay the rent nowadays and that’s sad because I know there are a lot of people that want to live where they grew up and they have to leave town,” she said.

This ten year plan is special, bringing New Haven to it’s 250th anniversary as a city in 2034.

“We need more housing but people want to make sure that housing is accessible and when we are growing, we are growing in a way that includes people that live here already,” Brown said.

City officials said with residents help and many more meetings like the one they held Thursday night, New Haven will continue to improve for everyone.

“We engage them and ask the right questions, we’ll have a plan that’s not only actionable but will really result in a better city,” Brown said.

If you want to share your ideas with the city, you can do so here.