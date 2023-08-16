NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This Saturday, a groundbreaking event returns to New Haven for a second year. New Haven’s Black Wall Street Festival celebrates and empowers Black-owned area businesses. It has grown a lot since its first year.

The first festival took place last August in Temple Plaza. It was brand new, with about three dozen vendors.

“In about two to three hours, the whole place was filled with people, said Rashaan Boyd, owner of A Hustlers Vibe, a luxury streetwear brand.

In the last year, Boyd has gone from a festival tent to a brick-and-mortar store on Edgewood Avenue. In part, that is thanks to the Black Wall Street crowds.

“So not only did they shop there, but I also have a website,” Boyd said. “My website’s customers went up and up and up and up, and sales started to grow.”

“Last year, we had 35 Black-owned businesses,” Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven) said. “This year, we have almost 150 Black-owned businesses that will be operating on the green.”

The festival had to move to the New Haven Green this year to accommodate all those vendors. In addition to vendors, there will also be something called the “Empowerment Tent” on the New Haven Green Saturday. The city and other agencies will offer Black entrepreneurs various resources, including loans and grants.

“Yes, you heard right. We’re giving away money, y’all,” said Arthur Thomas III, Director of Mission Investing and Entrepreneurial Ecosystems for the Community Foundation of Greater New Haven. “Capital for businesses, and technical assistance to support those businesses,”

A different kind of support comes from an entire community spending money on its members.

“It is cultural equity. It is being able to tell our stories our way through our mouths and to celebrate together,” said Adriane Jefferson, New Haven’s Director of Arts, Culture & Tourism.

Boyd certainly has a lot to celebrate. He took advantage of all that support.

“I got connected with many people from the city of New Haven that can help me with funding,” Boyd said. “I got connected with a bunch of new customers, and not to mention, I sold out half my inventory.”

He says he will bring a lot more when he comes back this Saturday.

The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20, with the main entrance at the corner of Temple and Elm. Learn more about it here.