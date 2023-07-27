NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s beloved pizza shop is now getting a new location.

In May, Abate’s Apizza was forced to close its doors on Wooster Street in the Elm City when a fire ignited and spread along a flu pipe from their pizza oven. The blaze left the business destroyed.

For the time being, owners Louis and Loretta Abate will temporary open a new location until they can rebuild on Wooster Street.

The restaurant shared it will relocate to 61 State St. in North Haven — formerly the home of River Tavern.

“We are working daily to open up,” the restaurant shared in a post on social media. “So sit tight, we will be back shortly! We thank you all again for your love and patience. We look forward to cooking lunch and dinner for you soon!”

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda shared the news, noting that he anticipates an opening date in mid-September.

