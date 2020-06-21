New Haven’s Christopher Columbus statue target of recent vandalization

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square in New Haven was vandalized Saturday, and it wasn’t the first time.

According to New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a protest that began to form around Wooster Square Park.

Police report approximately 20-30 people had gathered around the Columbus statue in the park. During the protest, someone threw red paint onto the statue. Police do not know the identity of this individual.

Police say the protest dispersed shortly afterward without incident. The city’s Parks Department has been notified to remove the paint.

This was not the first time this statue has been vandalized. In 2017, red paint was thrown onto the statue. It remains there today along with the new paint thrown Saturday.

Last week, the city Parks Department voted to remove the statue after several other Columbus statues were vandalized in the state and across the country during Black Lives Matter protests.

With the planned removal of the Columbus statue at Wooster Square, police have been providing around-the-clock security coverage of the statue to prevent vandalism until a decision is made on when the figurine will be removed.