New Haven’s Christopher Martins Restaurant asking for help in Thanksgiving dinner prep for those in need

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers are needed to help prepare a Thanksgiving meal in New Haven.

Christopher Martins Restaurant in New Haven will open its doors Thursday to more than 500 working poor and homeless guests.

The restaurant will serve a full three course sit down turkey dinner and provide home packages that will include canned food, toiletries and clothing. If you want to help prepare before hand, you can head to the restaurant Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. or on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 5 p.m.