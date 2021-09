NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven’s Director of Public Health is expected to formally announce her exploratory committee for statewide office for the upcoming 2022 election season.

Maritza Bond is New Haven’s current Director of Public Health and the former Bridgeport Health Director.

A press conference will be held at New Haven’s Criscuolo Park on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

