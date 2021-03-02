New Haven’s Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Learning Center receives new books in honor of Read Across America Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Inspiring a love of reading in kids. It is just one of the goals of the region’s largest reading event. On Tuesday, over two dozen classrooms at New Haven’s Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Learning Center received new books.

Twenty-six classrooms at the Reginald Mayo Early Learning Center got their hands on new books — it’s in honor of Read Across America Day.

“We know that so much language development happens when children are young so the more they are exposed to books with wonderful words, stories and pictures, it just creates a love of learning,” said Jennifer Hath, President, CEO, United Way Greater New Haven.

A special emphasis on the importance of reading for young students…

“To both help them see kids that look like themselves and also raise their awareness of what it means to be in this world,” said Hath.

Dozens of books delivered to the Reginald Mayo School thanks to generous donations to the United Way of New Haven. The non profit kicked off Read Across America Day…..it’s the region’s largest reading event. This year’s theme —celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We know that books matter in terms of being able to see and touch and look at books and it really gives them that experience,” said Hath.

The volunteers are providing books to over 3,000 students in ten schools in New Haven, Hamden, West Haven and Branford, hoping to expose children to diverse voices and faces….one book at a time.

“Anytime that we can share literacy with children and now exploring culture and diversity and bringing that to young children, it just gets better,” said Monique Brunson, Principal, Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Childhood School.

As for Principal Monique Brunson — the gift of literacy in young children makes all the difference.

“Books allow you to go places that you may not be able to go and anytime we are able to give kids experiences, it adds to their background knowledge and helps them become better readers,” said Mayo.

This year will be bit different due to COVID – volunteers will record themselves reading a book for students across our area instead of the traditional in-person reading day.

For more information on Read Across America, click here.