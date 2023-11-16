NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s Fantasy of Lights has officially returned for the 2023 holiday season at Lighthouse Point Park.

The drive-through lights display is a holiday tradition that thousands of Connecticut families enjoy each season.

The holiday lights display is run by Goodwill Southern New England.

THe Fantasy of Lights display is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday.

It costs $10 per car, $25 for a minibus and $50 for a full-size bus.

This year News 8’s Joe Furey had the honor of emceeing the event.

News 8 is a proud media sponsor of the event.