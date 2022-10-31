NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters have mixed reactions about the upcoming midterm election — including concerns about potential fraud, violence and intimidation.

“You hear about all the voter fraud,” Rob Lyon, of New Haven, said. “I don’t know who to vote for right now because of the fraud.”

While claims about election fraud in the 2020 presidential election have been disproven, Connecticut’s secretary of state said his office is always concerned about election crimes, but reassures voters that they should feel safe.

“I have not been told of any specific threats or concerns, but that doesn’t mean that something couldn’t happen,” Mark Kohler said.

The FBI’s New Haven field division said it is taking all allegations seriously. Those includes if a person is targeting polling places or election workers, if a suspicious ballot is found or if the office suspects someone is trying to commit fraud.

“We have not seen election-related crimes of such a substantial impact that they would change an election,” David Sundberg, special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Haven field division, said.

While the FBI said it has no credible threats, it encourages voters to remain vigilant and if they see something suspicious, to report it.