NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to get ready for the 2023 parade season in 2022 as New Haven’s “Freddy Fixer” parade couldn’t be held this year.

Organizers are using the spring to get folks excited about next year’s parade. They held a neighborhood clean-up and fundraiser today to ensure they could have enough funding to cover all the expenses for next year’s event.



“The cleanup is the reason for the parade, right?” CEO and president of the Connecticut Center for Arts and Technology Genevive Walker said. “There actually is no parade without this idea of neighborhood beautification, ownership of the community by members of the community, so with or without the parade, this must go on.”

Next year’s Freddy Fixer Parade will be held on June 4, 2023.

