New Haven’s Free Summer Meals Program begins Monday

The new program run by the New Haven Food Policy Council and partnered with the Elm City kicks off Monday.

The New Haven Food Policy Council joins the city to provide free meals with the goal to address a significant gap in nutrition. Breakfasts, lunches, suppers, and mobile pantries will be available from June 24 – August 16

Over 100 volunteers gathered on Saturday to spread the word about the program.

To locate sites in both New Haven and Hamden, you can call 2-1-1, text CTmeals to 877877, or check the website at www.CTSummerMeals.org.

New Haven and Hamden officials will host a press conference on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

