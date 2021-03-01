New Haven’s International Festival of Arts and Ideas will go on, despite the pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials of the Elm City’s International Festival of Arts and Ideas say the show will go on, despite the COVID-19. pandemic. The question is, how will they blend virtual and in-person performances to showcase artists across the globe?

Usually, the festival takes place on the New Haven Green, but this year, they want you to imagine the possibilities.

“We’re really trying to imagine what life looks like at this moment at this time in 2021. What does it look like?” Malakhi Eason, Director of Programming & Community Impact.

That’s the theme– imagine. They’re thinking outside the box and looking forward to a world beyond the pandemic.

“So we will bring the joy, we hope we can bring the joy in-person, if in a socially distant and a safe way and online, but you know, if we can’t we’re ready for that too,” Shelley Quiala, Exec. Dir, International Festival of Arts and Ideas.

Most of it is free bringing together international and local to cultivate a bigger conversation. Artists include award-winning choreographer Ronald K Brown and Indigenous Playwright Madeline Sayet and more to come. There’s even a Hair Art Show

“We’re gonna have a hair show that’s gonna have one meeting platform artist and ask him perform at the end of the show along with several community can be on partners that are here with his one owners,” Eason explains.

“It’s expanding the way that people think about going to see art and whose creativity is important and can be celebrated in valued,” Quiala says.

The plan right now is to feature a hyrbid of online and socially-distanced events. The International Festival of Arts and Ideas will kick off June 18.