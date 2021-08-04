New Haven’s IRIS helps refugees from Afghanistan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut cities and towns will soon be welcoming refugees from Afghanistan.

The Taliban is taking over more and more territory. Those who risked their lives helping the U.S. government are now targets, and those are the people coming here.

New Haven’s Integrated Refugee Immigrant Services or IRIS tells us there is a family in Fort Lee on their way to New Haven, and they expect to help another four families soon.

“There’s a growing Afghan community in New Haven, they’re happy here and they tell their friends and relatives in Afghanistan who are cleared to come to the United States, ‘hey you want to come to New Haven,'” said IRIS Executive Director Chris George.

He believes over the next 6 months, more will come through their doors.

The mayor in Hartford says they’d be willing to help too.

