New Haven’s long vacant, architectural landmark in Long Wharf to become sustainable hotel

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Work continues in New Haven to convert one of the city’s most polarizing architectural landmarks into a hotel. Today marks the official groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Marcel New Haven

Love it or hate it, New Haven’s long vacant Pirelli building is on its way to becoming a hotel.

The architectural masterpiece, or eyesore, depending who you ask is just one part of what will be a transformation for New Haven’s Long Wharf area.

“This building is iconic. There’s 140,000 cars a day that drive past the building,” said Bruce Becker, Architect & Developer.

“I’ve been going by this building for 20 years waiting for someone to have the vision,” said Jeff Hubbard, Senior VP, Liberty Bank.

A new chapter for the Pirelli building, and a new name. Once complete, the Hotel Marcel will be the first net zero energy hotel in the United States.

“We’re breaking new ground with the future in a model for sustainable hospitality,” said Becker.

Looking to the future with a nod at the past — the hotel’s name refers to the building’s architect, Marcel Breuer. The project is also expected to bring a number of jobs to the New Haven area.

“There will be more than 40 full-time employees and several hundred construction jobs, so we are boosting the economy at a time when it’s badly needed,” said Becker.

Nearby businesses are also looking forward to having another hotel along Long Wharf.

“It’s not a rebirth of Long Wharf, it’s an addition to what’s already happening between Jordan’s, between IKEA, there’s a vibrancy and a dynamic attitude in New Haven right now,” said Hubbard.

The new Hotel Marcel will have 165 rooms. Construction is expected to wrap up by next summer.

