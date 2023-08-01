NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s famous pizza is in the spotlight again — this time with yet another award.

Pizza Today named Modern Apizza as its 2023 Pizzeria of the Year on Monday, writing that “New Haven-style pizza has become synonymous as a best American pizza style.”

New Haven’s “holy trinity” of pizza — which includes Frank Pepe Pizzeria, Sally’s Apizza and Modern Apizza — got a shout out of its own from Pizza Today.

Modern’s 62 employees can make up to 1,100 pizzas a day on the weekend, according to the outlet, and the kitchen has its own streamlined system. Employees have been there for decades, and there’s rules against shouting or cursing in the kitchen.

Modern Apizza isn’t only a favorite among locals. Celebrities have been fans of the pizzeria, and it may be the Boston Red Sox’s lucky charm.