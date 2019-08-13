New Haven’s Nation Drill Squad & Drum Corp wins 17th national championship

(WTNH) — Congratulations are in order for the Nation Drill Squad & Drum Corp!

The New Haven-based team won best overall at Elk’s National Drill Team Championship in New Orleans last Tuesday.

The team brought back seven trophies and more than $500 in cash.

This marks their 17th national championship in the team’s 30-year history.

The program works to keep kids out of trouble and off the streets by providing an alternative for them.

