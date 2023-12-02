NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Oak Haven Table & Bar in New Haven will be closing its doors on Saturday, according to an Instagram post from the restaurant owner.

The popular New Haven restaurant is located at 932 State St. and has been in the Elm city for almost 11 years. Albert Greenwood, the restaurant owner, addressed the closing in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, I wish I could do a proper farewell but the conditions and the reasoning behind our closing will not allow it,” Greenwood said in the video.

The restaurant’s last night of business will be on Saturday. Customers are invited to come and celebrate the last 10.5 years with food and drinks.

“I want people to come down and share some last nights with us because I know that Oak Haven meant a lot to a lot of people for a long time in this city,” Greenwood said in the video. ” This was my lifelong dream… it has been the wildest ride of my entire life.”