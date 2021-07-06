New Haven’s Reentry Center helps former inmates and parolees return to society

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly six months after it’s grand opening the New Haven Resource Re-entry Center continues to help former inmates and parolees return to society.

Unfortunately, over 900 people leave prison, but end up back behind bars.

“Connecticut’s recidivism rate is 60% within the first three years of someone coming out of prison,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

The federal government currently funds the ex-offender program at about $100 million across the country, but Senator Blumenthal is currently working to change that.

Senator Blumenthal stated, “Connecticut, and specifically New Haven, have received about $1.5 million, recently announced in late June, but that amount ought to be multiplied.”

“Anyone who is returning home is in need of resources that, prior to this type of program and this type of center; we were getting in silos,” added Renee Dominguez, acting New Haven police chief.

The Re-entry Center is best described as a resource hub. Some of its benefits include healthcare and drug treatment. People have achieved the following;

“Regain custody of their children, regain stable housing, employment from part-time to full-time…” said Attorney Keisha Gatison.

So far, there have been 15 homicides and 60 non-fatal shootings in the City of New Haven this year, making the resource center very necessary when it comes to fighting crime.