New Haven’s Regional Water Authority issues warning about scammers posing as employees

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Regional Water Authority is warning customers about scammers posing as employees in order to get into your house

Earlier this week, someone claiming to be a water company employee tried to get into a home in Hartford. Now the New Haven-based RWA is warning customers about a well-known scam. It usually involves two people.

“One subject, if he does get into the house, takes the person into the bathroom or down the basement. they run the water in the bathroom. that person will stay with them and the second person comes into the house and usually goes wherever they can go in the house that they can’t be seen and takes anything valuable that they can get,” Capt. Paul Ruggiero, RWA Police Dept.

Water Authority employees will not show up without an appointment. They will be driving a marked vehicle and wearing something with a company logo. You can always ask to see a company ID.