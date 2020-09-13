New Haven’s Restaurant Week kicks off months early amid COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday kicks off New Haven’s Restaurant Week. The event lasts from Sept. 13-Sept. 26.

Twenty-five of downtown New Haven’s award-winning and internationally diverse restaurants are featuring $19 lunch and $36 dinner fixed-price multi-course menus along with $60 to-go options.

It’s a two-week promotion was originally set for November, but was moved up to September this year to accommodate outdoor seating amid the pandemic.

The promotion will include those to-go options for guests choosing to eat at home.