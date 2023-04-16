NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s Rock to Rock Ride turned 15 on Sunday as the event prepared for its big Earth Day celebration later this month.

Participants celebrated the anniversary by riding 15 miles through the city. The event raised money for 20 different organizations to do environmental work in the city.

The ride gave participants a chance to enjoy the scenery — and prepare for the big Rock to Rock Ride on April 29 at East Rock Park.

“There are six different rides that you can choose from — one mile, five miles, 12 miles, 40 miles or the metric century, which is 100 kilometers or 60 miles,” said Anna Pickett, a ride organizer.