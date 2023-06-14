NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s eight Roman Catholic churches will unite and merge into one parish. The hope of this change is to create a stronger, more connected Catholic Community in the Elm City.

“We need to focus on where the church is now, and where we want it to be,” said Father Ryan Lerner, Pastor of St. Mary Parish in New Haven. “We’re taking the seven parishes and eight churches and merging them together into one while retaining the eight churches.”

Father Ryan Lerner, Pastor of St. Mary Parish said these churches will remain open for the foreseeable future.

“Your experience of the practice of the faith will feel pretty much the same as the week before,” explained Lerner. “The big change will be, you’ll call and hear ‘Hi! this is Blessed Michael McGivney Parish at St. Mary’s Church, how can I help you?'”

In a decree, formalizing the merger, it outlined the reasons behind it which include a decrease in attendance at mass, not enough priestly personnel to serve as pastors, and the need to combine their respective resources for the future of New Haven’s Catholic community.

This model has also been implemented before. In 2017, the Archdiocese of Hartford reduced the number of parishes from 213 to 127.

“There’s obviously financial resources,” Lerner said. “Buildings, facilities. Then, there’s the number of clergy that we have and the number of faithful who are actually practicing the faith, coming to the church, and contributing to the life of the church…” Those resources are not what they were 10, 15, 50, 60, 70 years ago.”

People News 8 spoke with said they are optimistic about the merger.

“The church is changing,” said Patrick Leahy, who attended noon mass at St. Mary’s Parish. “There are a lot of people who aren’t bound to the church, but the people who are will find that the changes bring us to a better place.”

Patrick Kho, who also attends mass at St. Mary Parish said he is not sure what this means for the future of the parish.