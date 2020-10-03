New Haven’s second Black Lives Matter mural painted onto Temple Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven, along with Black Lives Matter New Haven, has added a second Black Lives Matter mural onto one of the city’s streets.

Local artists Carlos Perez, Jesse Wolfe, and Marsh have designed a mural that volunteers painted onto Temple Street between Elm and Chapel Saturday.

The event included local Black vendors, open mic performances, and a booth where people can register to vote.

Ala Ochumare from Black Lives Matter New Haven said placing the mural next to the New Haven Green is a significant moment for the organization.

“This was where we had our very first step into engagement in the community on a large scale focus a few years ago…2014 I think,” Ochumare said.

The organization also saw this day as a teachable moment for our youth.

Ochumare said, “We don’t know how many lives are going to be affected by [the mural] just being on the ground, let alone the amazing youth that are here today.”

Black Lives Matter New Haven has plans to work with more local artists and stakeholders to create more murals around the Elm City.

Ochumare said the organization is, “going to be in partnership…with stakeholders who really want to take the property that they have that is so often a symbol of a lot of our oppression. And they want to take those properties and begin to let the community rework, recreate, and co-create something new and amazing that they can see every day.”

This past month, the first Black Lives Matter mural in New Haven, created by artist Kwadwo Adae, was painted at the corner of Bassett and Watson in the Newhallville neighborhood. That mural was also painted in partnership with the city.