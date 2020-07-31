New Haven’s top cop concerned new police accountability bill could put his officers at risk

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City’s top law enforcement officer says he’s concerned by the passage of the new police accountability bill on Governor Ned Lamont’s desk right now. Chief Otoniel Reyes says he is concerned for the safety of his ranks and what it could mean for the community.

Chief Reyes told News 8 in an exclusive statement Thursday, he’s been wrestling with the passage of the controversial bill, saying it was done in haste and it was driven by hate and anger instead of a bridge between officers and the communities they serve.

The bill, as it stands, will change how policing is done in Connecticut by requiring mental health assessments and police body cameras. It also bans choke-holds and allows cities and towns to create citizen review boards. All of these policies, experts say, is a positive thing for police.

“I think all of those are good policies that for the most part will be embraced by law enforcement and it would increase professionalism,” legal expert Greg Cerittelli told News 8 Thursday.

But issues of qualified immunity and officer conduct are the two topics of concern with the bill. The changes to qualified immunity under the new bill would allow citizens to sue if their civil rights are violated. Something experts say will cost municipalities an exponential amount of money in legal fees.

“The bill provides that the municipalities defend police officers’ actions. However, if there is a judgment against police, the municipalities can turn to the police officers and seek reimbursement from the officers,” Cerittelli explained.

The bill also puts an end to the ability for officers to ask for consent to search a car and puts an end to officers asking passengers for identification. A fear many believe will deter people from becoming police officers.

The chief closed his statement about the passing of the bill by promising the New Haven community that he and his officers are committed to strengthening trust between police and the community.

