NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for National Breastfeeding Month, Union Station in New Haven is celebrating the opening of its new lactation and wellness space.

The project was four years in the making, spearheaded by the New Haven Breast/Chestfeeding Task Force.

“It takes work to ensure that communities are breast and chestfeeding-friendly, and we still have much more work to do,” said Tomeka Frieson, chair of the New Haven Breast/Chestfeeding Task Force. “But the opening of this lactation space in Union Station is one wonderful and important step towards that goal and towards ensuring health equity for all New Haven residents.”

Located on the second floor, the space provides a private and safe environment for lactating parents to breast/chestfeed or pump. It also serves as a wellness room where commuters can pray.

At Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker spoke on the importance of this space.

“Overwhelming research shows that breast milk is way healthier for your kids, so we want to facilitate as much as possible our young babies having access to breast milk,” Elicker said.

Those looking to use Union Station’s new space are encouraged to call (203) 946-5917.