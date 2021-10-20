New improvements coming to Union Station in New Haven

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s Union Station is 101 years old now, having been renovated in 1985. Now there’s a deal In place for an upgrade.

“It’s been a long time coming,” New Haven Parking Authority Executive Director Doug Hausladen said. “I think the City of New Haven and the State of Connecticut have been working together for going on 20 years to figure out the next round of investment.”

The deal in place involves the city, State Department of Transportation, and New Haven Parking Authority.

“A letter of intent was signed about a year ago,” Hausladen said.

That letter of intent, according to Hausladen, is going to require 600 structured parking spaces to be built. Although he said, it’s important to know that in order to do the work they’ll lose about 300 parking spaces from Union Station. That means the net increase is about 300 additional spaces. There will also be improvements inside the station that will enhance the retail component.

“It is imminent and should be signed at the Board of Alders. The approval should be given on the first Monday in November. Or the first board meeting in November which is I think the first Monday in November. Then the Commissioner’s Office will sign, and the mayor will sign.”

The initial term of the deal is 35 years. Hausladen said with two 10-year extensions contemplated it could be a 55-year agreement when all is said and done.

