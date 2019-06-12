New kiosks greet and confuse some Milford beach-goers

“I don’t have any more coins. But it just took all the coins we just put in,” said a group of beach goers in Milford.

They along with other out-of-town visitors to the city’s Walnut and Gulf beaches noticed some changes that started on Wednesday.

Self pay kiosks are now up and running charging $2.50 an hour to park on nearby streets.

“It’s supposed to work with my card but I’m trying to add money through my card and it’s not working,” said Korinn Chelednik of Waterbury.

This first day did come with some confusion and even some technical glitches.

“Oh my god did it charge my card that many times?” questioned Chelednik. “Til 10pm that’s like a lot,” answered one of her friends. “No.”

Fortunately the meter company was on hand to help.

“Right now because we just installed them yesterday so the program’s still running through and you so right now you guys are lucky,” explained one of the meter company workers to the group.

“It’s a little confusing but we figured it out,” said Cadi Borsellino, a New Haven college student from Illinois.

Related: Burned buildings at Silver Sands State Park removed after massive fire

Another change is that if you want to park in the beach parking lot you no longer pay an attendant you pay at a kiosk and it’s no longer $15 a day like it was last year. It’s now $20 a day until Labor Day.

But with no attendant cars seemed to cruise right by the kiosk at the entrance to the beach parking lot.

“We were here over the weekend once and I know they were collecting money for parking and then I just thought oh maybe during the week they don’t collect and so I just parked,” said Michelle Greenstein who just moved to Milford from New York.

As a resident she will be able to get a parking sticker allowing her to park for free. Out of towners can also pay $150 for a seasonal parking sticker.

Otherwise, before visitors hit the sandy beaches, they need to stop at one of the kiosks on the street or pull up to the one at the entrance to the parking lot.

“I don’t think it’s that bad,” said Shazia Khan of Milford. “It’s fair. It’s a beautiful beach.”

This messge about the kiosks can be found on the city’s facebook page.

Per City ordinance, the new parking kiosks at Gulf and Walnut Beaches will be active as of today. Anyone with a 2019 Milford beach sticker will not have to pay for parking. If you’re a non resident or do not have a 2019 Milford beach sticker please, take note of the following:

– Parking in the non-resident lots of Gulf and Walnut Beaches will cost $20 a day. Visitors will pay the kiosk and receive a ticket to be displayed on the dashboard of your vehicle.

– Parking on Viscount Drive and East Broadway will cost $2.50 an hour. Visitors will input their space number (marked in the middle of the spot) and payment to the kiosk.

– Paid parking is enforced from dawn to dusk every day from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

– Any violators will be subject to ticketing and towing.

– Again, anyone with a 2019 Milford beach sticker is exempt from paying to park.

– 2019 beach stickers for Milford residents can be obtained at the Tax Collector’s office.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.