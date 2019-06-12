New kiosks greet and confuse some Milford beach-goers
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - "I don't have any more coins. But it just took all the coins we just put in," said a group of beach goers in Milford.
They along with other out-of-town visitors to the city's Walnut and Gulf beaches noticed some changes that started on Wednesday.
Self pay kiosks are now up and running charging $2.50 an hour to park on nearby streets.
"It's supposed to work with my card but I'm trying to add money through my card and it's not working," said Korinn Chelednik of Waterbury.
This first day did come with some confusion and even some technical glitches.
"Oh my god did it charge my card that many times?" questioned Chelednik. "Til 10pm that's like a lot," answered one of her friends. "No."
Fortunately the meter company was on hand to help.
"Right now because we just installed them yesterday so the program's still running through and you so right now you guys are lucky," explained one of the meter company workers to the group.
"It's a little confusing but we figured it out," said Cadi Borsellino, a New Haven college student from Illinois.
Related: Burned buildings at Silver Sands State Park removed after massive fire
Another change is that if you want to park in the beach parking lot you no longer pay an attendant you pay at a kiosk and it's no longer $15 a day like it was last year. It's now $20 a day until Labor Day.
But with no attendant cars seemed to cruise right by the kiosk at the entrance to the beach parking lot.
"We were here over the weekend once and I know they were collecting money for parking and then I just thought oh maybe during the week they don't collect and so I just parked," said Michelle Greenstein who just moved to Milford from New York.
As a resident she will be able to get a parking sticker allowing her to park for free. Out of towners can also pay $150 for a seasonal parking sticker.
Otherwise, before visitors hit the sandy beaches, they need to stop at one of the kiosks on the street or pull up to the one at the entrance to the parking lot.
"I don't think it's that bad," said Shazia Khan of Milford. "It's fair. It's a beautiful beach."
