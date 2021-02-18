New London State’s Attorney’s Office releases preliminary report on investigation into officer-involved shooting in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New London State’s Attorney’s Office has released a preliminary report on the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Meriden.

The shooting occured on Friday, Feb. 12, at the Flamingo Inn on North Broad Street. According to police, Meriden officers were helping West Hartford police serve a warrant at 8:50 a.m. to 24-year-old suspect Kenneth Strothers, who was wanted for multiple armed robberies.

Related: Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Berlin Turnpike in Meriden

Police say that officers established perimeter and Strothers ran from scene. West Hartford and Meriden officers then chased him and saw him run around a red 2010 Chevrolet Equinox. During this encounter, Meriden Detective Eric Simonson fired his service weapon through the front passenger side window, striking Strothers in the abdomen.

Strothers was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. A firewarm was located under him when officers attended to him at the scene, police say.

According to the State’s Attorney’s report, all available body camera and dash camera footage is being obtained from both Meriden and West Hartford police. While the footage appears to capture surrounding events, there doesn’t appear to be any footage of the actual shooting. Because the footage does include medical aid being rendered, privacy concerns prevent it from being released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by the New London State’s Attorney’s Office.

To read can the full report, click here.