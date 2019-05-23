New luxury apartment building opens in New Haven

(WTNH) - New Haven has a new building full of luxury apartments.

On Thursday, the ribbon was cut on the Parkside at City Crossing, a four-story luxury apartment building that has been under construction for a year.

The building stands on what used to be a vacant lot right in the heart of downtown bordering Amistad Park.

The mayor said the new 110 luxury apartments will be perfect for people who want to walk to work in New Haven.

There is also some retail space on the first floor.

This is the first of five new buildings planned for that area. Each building will also have a number of affordable living apartments.

